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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

BPACC to conclude its 2026-2027 “Music By the Lake” season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 28, 2026 at 2:41 PM CDT

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) concludes its 2026-2027 season with two outdoor “Music By the Lake” concerts.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Director Michael Bollinger about this popular free concert series, which takes place on the shores of the lake on the BPACC grounds. There will be food trucks, but picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs are encouraged.

Almost Elton John and the Rocketmen:
Date: Friday, June 12
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

Almost Famous:
Date: Friday, June 26
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

Learn more about these events here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsBartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (BPACC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
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