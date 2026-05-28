BPACC to conclude its 2026-2027 “Music By the Lake” season

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) concludes its 2026-2027 season with two outdoor “Music By the Lake” concerts.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Director Michael Bollinger about this popular free concert series, which takes place on the shores of the lake on the BPACC grounds. There will be food trucks, but picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs are encouraged.

Almost Elton John and the Rocketmen:

Date: Friday, June 12

Time: 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

Almost Famous:

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

Learn more about these events here >