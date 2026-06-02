© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Orpheum Theatre's Brett Batterson on Broadway season and what's next

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 2, 2026 at 1:13 PM CDT

The Orpheum Theatre concludes its 2025-26 Broadway season with "Disney’s Beauty and the Beast," running Tuesday, June 2 through Sunday, June 7.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about the final show of the current season, the upcoming Broadway season, the special engagement of the musical "SUFFS," the "Tony Awards," for which Batterson is one of only two Tony voters in Tennessee, and this summer’s "Movies at the Orpheum: 70s Blockbusters" series, coming up on Saturdays in June.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast:
Date: Tuesday, June 2 — Sunday, June 7 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre Memphis (203 S. Main St)
Get ticket information >

Movies at the Orpheum: 70s Blockbusters:
Date: Saturday, June 13 — Saturday, June 27
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre Memphis (203 S. Main St)
Learn more and get tickets here >

SUFFS:
Date: Friday, July 31 — Sunday, August 2 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre Memphis (203 S. Main St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsOrpheum Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass