Orpheum Theatre's Brett Batterson on Broadway season and what's next

The Orpheum Theatre concludes its 2025-26 Broadway season with "Disney’s Beauty and the Beast," running Tuesday, June 2 through Sunday, June 7.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about the final show of the current season, the upcoming Broadway season, the special engagement of the musical "SUFFS," the "Tony Awards," for which Batterson is one of only two Tony voters in Tennessee, and this summer’s "Movies at the Orpheum: 70s Blockbusters" series, coming up on Saturdays in June.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast:

Date: Tuesday, June 2 — Sunday, June 7 (times vary)

Location: Orpheum Theatre Memphis (203 S. Main St)

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Movies at the Orpheum: 70s Blockbusters:

Date: Saturday, June 13 — Saturday, June 27

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Orpheum Theatre Memphis (203 S. Main St)

Learn more and get tickets here >