Legally Blonde, The Musical | Theatre Memphis

Bruce Huffman joined Kacky Walton to talk about directing "Legally Blonde, The Musical" at Theatre Memphis.

Elle Woods appears to have it all, but her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law School. She ingeniously charms her way into the same school and struggles with peers, professors, and her ex.

Huffman explains that the musical "tells a story of transformation, resilience, and unexpected strength. Grounded in themes of love, friendship, trust, kindness, and honesty, it invites audiences to embrace authenticity, discover the power in believing in who you are, and never give up."