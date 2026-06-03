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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Legally Blonde, The Musical | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published June 3, 2026 at 11:08 AM CDT

Bruce Huffman joined Kacky Walton to talk about directing "Legally Blonde, The Musical" at Theatre Memphis.

Elle Woods appears to have it all, but her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law School. She ingeniously charms her way into the same school and struggles with peers, professors, and her ex.

Huffman explains that the musical "tells a story of transformation, resilience, and unexpected strength. Grounded in themes of love, friendship, trust, kindness, and honesty, it invites audiences to embrace authenticity, discover the power in believing in who you are, and never give up."

Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 5 — Sunday, June 28 (times vary)
Location: Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton