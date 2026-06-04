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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Elmwood Cemetery hosts true crime tour and "The Goonies" screening

By Kacky Walton
Published June 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM CDT

Elmwood Cemetery Executive Director Kim Bearden joined Kacky Walton to talk about two fundraising events taking place on Friday, June 5.

At 6 p.m., the nonprofit presents "True Crimes of Bygone Times: A Tour of Elmwood Cemetery," introducing participants to 14 notorious residents whose shocking stories have gone down in history.

Following the 90-minute walking tour, Elmwood hosts "Cemetery Cinema: 'The Goonies.'" The 1985 pop culture classic follows a band of adventurous kids who try to save their homes from foreclosure by finding a long-lost pirate treasure. Lawn chairs and picnics are welcome, and a food truck will be on site.

True Crimes of Bygone Times: A Tour of Elmwood Cemetery:
Date: Friday, June 5
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.
Location: Elmwood Cemetery (824 S Dudley St)
Get ticket information >

Cemetery Cinema: 'The Goonies':
Date: Friday, June 5
Time: 8:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.
Location: Elmwood Cemetery (824 S Dudley St)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsElmwood Cemetery
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton