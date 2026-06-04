Elmwood Cemetery hosts true crime tour and "The Goonies" screening
Elmwood Cemetery Executive Director Kim Bearden joined Kacky Walton to talk about two fundraising events taking place on Friday, June 5.
At 6 p.m., the nonprofit presents "True Crimes of Bygone Times: A Tour of Elmwood Cemetery," introducing participants to 14 notorious residents whose shocking stories have gone down in history.
Following the 90-minute walking tour, Elmwood hosts "Cemetery Cinema: 'The Goonies.'" The 1985 pop culture classic follows a band of adventurous kids who try to save their homes from foreclosure by finding a long-lost pirate treasure. Lawn chairs and picnics are welcome, and a food truck will be on site.
True Crimes of Bygone Times: A Tour of Elmwood Cemetery:
Date: Friday, June 5
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.
Location: Elmwood Cemetery (824 S Dudley St)
Get ticket information >
Cemetery Cinema: 'The Goonies':
Date: Friday, June 5
Time: 8:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.
Location: Elmwood Cemetery (824 S Dudley St)
Get ticket information >