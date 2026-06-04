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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

GCT presents Tony Award-winning musical "Falsettos"

By Kacky Walton
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT

Germantown Community Theatre (GCT) continues its 54th season with a production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical "Falsettos."

Director and choreographer Jordan Nichols joined Kacky Walton to talk about the musical, which chronicles a Jewish family in the late 1970s and early 1980s while exploring themes of gender roles, divorce, parenting, gay life, and chosen family.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 5 — Sunday, June 21 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Community Theatre (GCT)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton