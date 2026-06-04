GCT presents Tony Award-winning musical "Falsettos"
Germantown Community Theatre (GCT) continues its 54th season with a production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical "Falsettos."
Director and choreographer Jordan Nichols joined Kacky Walton to talk about the musical, which chronicles a Jewish family in the late 1970s and early 1980s while exploring themes of gender roles, divorce, parenting, gay life, and chosen family.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 5 — Sunday, June 21 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd)
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