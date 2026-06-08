Live at the Garden returns with Alabama, John Legend, Deep Purple, and more
The Memphis Botanic Garden’s Live at the Garden Concert Series kicks off Saturday, June 13, with a performance by country superstars Alabama.
Olivia Wall from the Memphis Botanic Garden and Jamison Totten, Director of Live at the Garden, joined Kacky Walton to unveil this summer’s music lineup and discuss a brand refresh designed to translate the Garden’s landscape and the series’ musical legacy into a modern, expressive visual identity.
Alabama with special guest Michael Ray
Date: Saturday, June 13
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Radians Amphitheater (750 Cherry Rd)
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Little Big Town with special guest Ingrid Andress
Date: Thursday, July 16
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Radians Amphitheater (750 Cherry Rd)
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Deep Purple with special guest Kansas
Date: Thursday, August 6
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Radians Amphitheater (750 Cherry Rd)
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Live at the Garden: John Legend – An Evening of Songs & Stories
Date: Friday, August 14
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Radians Amphitheater (750 Cherry Rd)
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Kool & the Gang and Patti LaBelle
Date: Friday, September 18
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Radians Amphitheater (750 Cherry Rd)
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