Live at the Garden returns with Alabama, John Legend, Deep Purple, and more

The Memphis Botanic Garden’s Live at the Garden Concert Series kicks off Saturday, June 13, with a performance by country superstars Alabama.

Olivia Wall from the Memphis Botanic Garden and Jamison Totten, Director of Live at the Garden, joined Kacky Walton to unveil this summer’s music lineup and discuss a brand refresh designed to translate the Garden’s landscape and the series’ musical legacy into a modern, expressive visual identity.

Alabama with special guest Michael Ray

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Radians Amphitheater (750 Cherry Rd)

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Little Big Town with special guest Ingrid Andress

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Radians Amphitheater (750 Cherry Rd)

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Deep Purple with special guest Kansas

Date: Thursday, August 6

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Radians Amphitheater (750 Cherry Rd)

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Live at the Garden: John Legend – An Evening of Songs & Stories

Date: Friday, August 14

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Radians Amphitheater (750 Cherry Rd)

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