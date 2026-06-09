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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Luther Dickinson previews North Mississippi Allstars show at GPAC

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 9, 2026 at 6:56 PM CDT

The North Mississippi Allstars are coming to the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC).

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Luther Dickinson, co-founder of the North Mississippi Allstars, about an upcoming show featuring music from throughout the band's 30-year career, including selections from their latest album, "Still Shakin'."

Dickinson reflected on the Allstars' role in preserving and expanding the legacy of Mississippi hill country blues. He discussed the influence of his father, producer and musician Jim Dickinson, as well as blues legends R.L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Otha Turner, and Mississippi Fred McDowell. He also shared what audiences can expect from the performance, including a few surprises.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, July 18
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall at Germantown Performing Arts Center (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
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