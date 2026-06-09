Luther Dickinson previews North Mississippi Allstars show at GPAC

The North Mississippi Allstars are coming to the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC).

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Luther Dickinson, co-founder of the North Mississippi Allstars, about an upcoming show featuring music from throughout the band's 30-year career, including selections from their latest album, "Still Shakin'."

Dickinson reflected on the Allstars' role in preserving and expanding the legacy of Mississippi hill country blues. He discussed the influence of his father, producer and musician Jim Dickinson, as well as blues legends R.L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Otha Turner, and Mississippi Fred McDowell. He also shared what audiences can expect from the performance, including a few surprises.