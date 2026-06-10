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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Artist Debbie Likley Pacheco on "Living in Layers"

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:02 PM CDT

Debbie Likley Pacheco's "Living in Layers" is the next exhibition in the Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries at Dixon Gallery & Gardens.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Debbie Pacheco about her art, her unique process of combining digital photography and image manipulation with painting and wax, and her background as a commercial art director before becoming a full-time creative artist.

A "Meet the Artist" reception will be held at the Dixon on Thursday, June 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, June 14 — Sunday, September 27 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery and Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass