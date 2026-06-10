Artist Debbie Likley Pacheco on "Living in Layers"

Debbie Likley Pacheco's "Living in Layers" is the next exhibition in the Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries at Dixon Gallery & Gardens.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Debbie Pacheco about her art, her unique process of combining digital photography and image manipulation with painting and wax, and her background as a commercial art director before becoming a full-time creative artist.

A "Meet the Artist" reception will be held at the Dixon on Thursday, June 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.