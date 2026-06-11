Sisters of the Brush and a Brother | Gallery 1091

Artist Ann Brown Thomason joined Kacky Walton to talk about "Sisters of the Brush and a Brother," an exhibition on view at WKNO's Gallery 1091 through Thursday, June 25.

The exhibition features four women artists, each with her own distinctive style and technique, joined by a brother artist whose work adds another perspective to the collection. United by a shared passion for painting, the group showcases the creative bond they have formed through art and the paintbrush.

An artist reception will be held Saturday, June 6, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.