Sisters of the Brush and a Brother | Gallery 1091
Artist Ann Brown Thomason joined Kacky Walton to talk about "Sisters of the Brush and a Brother," an exhibition on view at WKNO's Gallery 1091 through Thursday, June 25.
The exhibition features four women artists, each with her own distinctive style and technique, joined by a brother artist whose work adds another perspective to the collection. United by a shared passion for painting, the group showcases the creative bond they have formed through art and the paintbrush.
An artist reception will be held Saturday, June 6, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, June 2 — Thursday, June 25
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
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