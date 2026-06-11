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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Sisters of the Brush and a Brother | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published June 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM CDT

Artist Ann Brown Thomason joined Kacky Walton to talk about "Sisters of the Brush and a Brother," an exhibition on view at WKNO's Gallery 1091 through Thursday, June 25.

The exhibition features four women artists, each with her own distinctive style and technique, joined by a brother artist whose work adds another perspective to the collection. United by a shared passion for painting, the group showcases the creative bond they have formed through art and the paintbrush.

An artist reception will be held Saturday, June 6, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, June 2 — Thursday, June 25
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
For more information, click here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton