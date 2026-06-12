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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Claire Rutkauskas previews Creative Aging Mid-South’s 2026–2027 season

By Kacky Walton
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM CDT

Creative Aging Mid-South is about to enter its 10th year of providing creativity, community, and connection for older adults and enriching their lives through the arts.

The popular Concert Series presents live performances by some of Memphis’ finest theatres and musicians. Creative Aging’s Executive Director, Claire Rutkauskas, joined Kacky Walton to unveil the 2026-2027 lineup, which kicks off Friday, August 14, with Theatre Memphis’ production of "The Music Man."

Learn more >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsCreative Aging Mid-South
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton