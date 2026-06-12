Claire Rutkauskas previews Creative Aging Mid-South’s 2026–2027 season

Creative Aging Mid-South is about to enter its 10th year of providing creativity, community, and connection for older adults and enriching their lives through the arts.

The popular Concert Series presents live performances by some of Memphis’ finest theatres and musicians. Creative Aging’s Executive Director, Claire Rutkauskas, joined Kacky Walton to unveil the 2026-2027 lineup, which kicks off Friday, August 14, with Theatre Memphis’ production of "The Music Man."

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