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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Luna Nova Music presents the 20th annual "Belvedere Chamber Music Festival"

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 12, 2026 at 10:26 AM CDT

Luna Nova Music presents the 20th Annual "Belvedere Chamber Music Festival," taking place Wednesday, June 17, through Saturday, June 20, at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church at the corner of Peabody Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard. Concerts are scheduled Wednesday through Saturday at 7:00 p.m., with additional performances on Friday and Saturday at 3:00 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Luna Nova President Patricia Gray and soprano Sabrina Laney Warren about the festival's 20th anniversary celebration, featuring music spanning the past 150 years, with a special emphasis on works by young composers and performers at the beginning of their professional careers.

As always, WKNO's Darel Snodgrass will broadcast a live preview of the festival at noon on Wednesday, June 17.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 17 — Saturday, June 20 (times vary)
Location: Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church (1720 Peabody Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsLuna Nova Music EnsembleGrace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass