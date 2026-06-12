Luna Nova Music presents the 20th Annual "Belvedere Chamber Music Festival," taking place Wednesday, June 17, through Saturday, June 20, at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church at the corner of Peabody Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard. Concerts are scheduled Wednesday through Saturday at 7:00 p.m., with additional performances on Friday and Saturday at 3:00 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Luna Nova President Patricia Gray and soprano Sabrina Laney Warren about the festival's 20th anniversary celebration, featuring music spanning the past 150 years, with a special emphasis on works by young composers and performers at the beginning of their professional careers.

As always, WKNO's Darel Snodgrass will broadcast a live preview of the festival at noon on Wednesday, June 17.