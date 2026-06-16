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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Celebrating 100 years of Ray Brown with the Curtis Lundy Trio

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT

The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee celebrates Black Music Appreciation Month with a 100th anniversary tribute to legendary bassist Ray Brown, featuring the Curtis Lundy Trio in downtown Jackson, Tennessee.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with bassist and bandleader Curtis Lundy about Ray Brown's lasting influence on jazz, his impact on Lundy's own musical journey, and what audiences can expect from this special performance at the Ned.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, June 20
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Ned R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center (314 E. Main St.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsJazz Foundation of West TennesseeNed R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center (The Ned)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass