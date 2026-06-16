Celebrating 100 years of Ray Brown with the Curtis Lundy Trio
The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee celebrates Black Music Appreciation Month with a 100th anniversary tribute to legendary bassist Ray Brown, featuring the Curtis Lundy Trio in downtown Jackson, Tennessee.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with bassist and bandleader Curtis Lundy about Ray Brown's lasting influence on jazz, his impact on Lundy's own musical journey, and what audiences can expect from this special performance at the Ned.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, June 20
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Ned R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center (314 E. Main St.)
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