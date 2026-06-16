Lakeland Arts Council presents "3rd Annual Night of Enchantment"

The Lakeland Arts Council is presenting "3rd Annual Night of Enchantment," a free community event that has grown into a highly anticipated summer tradition, bringing residents and visitors together to celebrate the arts and enjoy a relaxing evening under the stars.

Wesley Wright, president of the Lakeland Arts Council, longtime arts educator Jim Holcomb, and legendary recording artist Susan Marshall joined Kacky Walton to talk about the free event, which features a performance by Susan Marshall and her band. Bring your lawn chairs and celebrate the arts at one of the region's most picturesque outdoor settings.