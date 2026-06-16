© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Lakeland Arts Council presents "3rd Annual Night of Enchantment"

By Kacky Walton
Published June 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM CDT

The Lakeland Arts Council is presenting "3rd Annual Night of Enchantment," a free community event that has grown into a highly anticipated summer tradition, bringing residents and visitors together to celebrate the arts and enjoy a relaxing evening under the stars.

Wesley Wright, president of the Lakeland Arts Council, longtime arts educator Jim Holcomb, and legendary recording artist Susan Marshall joined Kacky Walton to talk about the free event, which features a performance by Susan Marshall and her band. Bring your lawn chairs and celebrate the arts at one of the region's most picturesque outdoor settings.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 19
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Delta Blues Winery (6585 Stewart Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsLakeland Arts CouncilDelta Blues Winery
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton