Emerald Theatre Company premieres "The Loves of Lincoln"

Emerald Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of "The Loves of Lincoln."

Playwright Scott Sublett joined Kacky Walton to discuss his "deliriously queer bedroom farce" and the significance of opening the production on Juneteenth during Pride Month. While the play is a comedy, it also has a serious purpose: challenging the erasure of LGBTQ people from history. Abraham Lincoln's sexuality remains a topic of debate among historians, and "The Loves of Lincoln" brings that conversation to the stage.