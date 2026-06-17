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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Emerald Theatre Company premieres "The Loves of Lincoln"

By Kacky Walton
Published June 17, 2026 at 11:23 AM CDT

Emerald Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of "The Loves of Lincoln."

Playwright Scott Sublett joined Kacky Walton to discuss his "deliriously queer bedroom farce" and the significance of opening the production on Juneteenth during Pride Month. While the play is a comedy, it also has a serious purpose: challenging the erasure of LGBTQ people from history. Abraham Lincoln's sexuality remains a topic of debate among historians, and "The Loves of Lincoln" brings that conversation to the stage.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 19 — Sunday, June 28 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@TheSquare (2085 Monroe Ave)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsEmerald Theatre CompanyTheatreWorks@TheSquare
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton