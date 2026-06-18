Marisa Anderson with Cloudland Canyon | Crosstown Concourse

The Green Room at Crosstown Concourse continues its highly eclectic concert series with guitarist Marisa Anderson, whom The New Yorker calls "one of the most distinctive guitar players of her generation" and whom NPR calls "this era's most powerful players."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Marisa Anderson about her unique style and the music from her latest recording, The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music, inspired by her research into the archives of folk music collector Harry Smith.