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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Marisa Anderson with Cloudland Canyon | Crosstown Concourse

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:01 PM CDT

The Green Room at Crosstown Concourse continues its highly eclectic concert series with guitarist Marisa Anderson, whom The New Yorker calls "one of the most distinctive guitar players of her generation" and whom NPR calls "this era's most powerful players."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Marisa Anderson about her unique style and the music from her latest recording, The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music, inspired by her research into the archives of folk music collector Harry Smith.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, June 18
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Concourse (1350 Concourse Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsThe Green Room at Crosstown ArtsCrosstown Concourse
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass