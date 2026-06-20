Julie Pierotti on "Café Society: Art and Sociability in Paris, 1855–1914"

Opening Sunday, June 21, and running through Sunday, September 6, is "Café Society: Art and Sociability in Paris, 1855–1914." The exhibit, featuring more than fifty works of art drawn from public and private collections in the United States and Europe, examines the development of the Parisian café, a crucial and accessible site for artistic discussion, and, ultimately, how cafés became the subject of works of art themselves.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Gallery Martha R. Robinson curator Julie Pierotti, the primary organizer of the exhibition, about the importance of the café in Belle Époque society, the role of women in the café scene, the changing landscape of Paris with Hausmann's reimagining of the city, the advent of new media, including lithography, and the excitement of having these masters of the time—not just from Paris, but also Picasso, Americans, Scandinavians, and more—on the walls at the Dixon.

Julie Pierotti will be giving an Exhibition Lecture at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.