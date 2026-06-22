Lone Tree Live Theatre Company brings back "The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis" for one final run

Called the "ultimate creative challenge," "The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis" returns to TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen on Saturday, June 27.

Producers Amy Rush and Courtney Sage joined Kacky Walton to talk about this unique event, which brings together six writers, six directors, and 24 actors from the local creative community to create six original short plays written, rehearsed, and performed in just 24 hours.

This marks the fifth and final year that Lone Tree Live Theatre Company will present "The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis," a fast-paced theatrical experience that has become a favorite among local artists and audiences alike. With only one performance scheduled, organizers expect the event to sell out.