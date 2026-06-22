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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Lone Tree Live Theatre Company brings back "The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis" for one final run

By Kacky Walton
Published June 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

Called the "ultimate creative challenge," "The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis" returns to TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen on Saturday, June 27.

Producers Amy Rush and Courtney Sage joined Kacky Walton to talk about this unique event, which brings together six writers, six directors, and 24 actors from the local creative community to create six original short plays written, rehearsed, and performed in just 24 hours.

This marks the fifth and final year that Lone Tree Live Theatre Company will present "The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis," a fast-paced theatrical experience that has become a favorite among local artists and audiences alike. With only one performance scheduled, organizers expect the event to sell out.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, June 27
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen (1705 Poplar Ave.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsLoneTree Live Theatre CompanyTheatreWorks@TheEvergreen
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton