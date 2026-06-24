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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Richard Cushing on FreeWorld's 38 years in Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 24, 2026 at 10:37 AM CDT

\Memphis' independent, ever-evolving musical collective, FreeWorld, will perform at the Overton Park Shell on Friday, June 26.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with bassist and founder Richard Cushing about the group's 38-year history in Memphis, including its many performances at the Shell since 1988, the dedication of the new Terry Lynch Artist Lounge before Friday's show, the new Shell Backstage History Experience Tour museum, and the origins and continued evolution of FreeWorld.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 26
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsOverton Park Shell
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass