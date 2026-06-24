Richard Cushing on FreeWorld's 38 years in Memphis

\Memphis' independent, ever-evolving musical collective, FreeWorld, will perform at the Overton Park Shell on Friday, June 26.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with bassist and founder Richard Cushing about the group's 38-year history in Memphis, including its many performances at the Shell since 1988, the dedication of the new Terry Lynch Artist Lounge before Friday's show, the new Shell Backstage History Experience Tour museum, and the origins and continued evolution of FreeWorld.