16th annual Incognito Art Auction & Party | Memphis Botanic Garden

The Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG) brings back a one-of-a-kind art experience where reputation takes a back seat to personal connection and artistic discovery.

MBG's Adult Education Coordinator Carlee Zamora and artist Phyllis Boger joined Kacky Walton to give details about the 16th annual Incognito Art Auction & Party, a fundraising event with a finale slated for Friday, July 31. Art can be viewed now at the Botanic Garden, with online bidding beginning Tuesday, July 21.

Incognito Art Auction challenges guests to bid on what they love, not who they know, with over 100 original works displayed anonymously, with signatures concealed until bidding closes.