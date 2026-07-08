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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

16th annual Incognito Art Auction & Party | Memphis Botanic Garden

By Kacky Walton
Published July 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

The Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG) brings back a one-of-a-kind art experience where reputation takes a back seat to personal connection and artistic discovery.

MBG's Adult Education Coordinator Carlee Zamora and artist Phyllis Boger joined Kacky Walton to give details about the 16th annual Incognito Art Auction & Party, a fundraising event with a finale slated for Friday, July 31. Art can be viewed now at the Botanic Garden, with online bidding beginning Tuesday, July 21.

Incognito Art Auction challenges guests to bid on what they love, not who they know, with over 100 original works displayed anonymously, with signatures concealed until bidding closes.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, July 6 — Friday, July 31 (times vary)
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Botanic Garden (MBG)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton