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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Broadway's "SUFFS" comes to the Orpheum Theatre

By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

The acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical "SUFFS," about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, is coming to the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis for four performances only.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Playhouse on the Square alum and Ostrander winner Laura Stracko, who plays Alva Belmont and Phoebe Burn, about her experience playing a suffragette in a Tony-winning Broadway show, as well as her own career on and off Broadway and in TV and film.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, July 31 — Sunday, August 2 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre Memphis (203 S Main St.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsOrpheum Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass