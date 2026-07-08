Broadway's "SUFFS" comes to the Orpheum Theatre

The acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical "SUFFS," about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, is coming to the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis for four performances only.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Playhouse on the Square alum and Ostrander winner Laura Stracko, who plays Alva Belmont and Phoebe Burn, about her experience playing a suffragette in a Tony-winning Broadway show, as well as her own career on and off Broadway and in TV and film.