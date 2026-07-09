Susan Marshall and Keia Johnson preview "Party to the Polls"

Participating in the upcoming August election has become more challenging than usual, and Memphis vocalists Susan Marshall and Keia Johnson are on a mission to help people acquire the tools they need to cast their votes with confidence.

It's a pay-what-you-can happy hour with a purpose, featuring the pair performing alongside Reba Russell, DJ K'Nova, and surprise guests, aimed at educating voters on local redistricting, congressional lines, and upcoming early voting windows. More information on Facebook and Instagram.