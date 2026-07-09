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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Susan Marshall and Keia Johnson preview "Party to the Polls"

By Kacky Walton
Published July 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT

Participating in the upcoming August election has become more challenging than usual, and Memphis vocalists Susan Marshall and Keia Johnson are on a mission to help people acquire the tools they need to cast their votes with confidence.

It's a pay-what-you-can happy hour with a purpose, featuring the pair performing alongside Reba Russell, DJ K'Nova, and surprise guests, aimed at educating voters on local redistricting, congressional lines, and upcoming early voting windows. More information on Facebook and Instagram.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, July 16
Time: 5:30 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.
Location: B-SIDE at Minglewood Hall (1553 Madison Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsMinglewood Hall
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton