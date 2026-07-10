© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Gallery 1091 presents the Tennessee Fine Craft Showcase

By Kacky Walton
Published July 10, 2026 at 5:18 PM CDT

This month, WKNO's Gallery 1091 spotlights Tennessee Craft Southwest, celebrating the local fine craft movement and Tennessee's rich handmade heritage.

Fiber artist Felicitas Sloves joined Kacky Walton to discuss the Tennessee Fine Craft Showcase, on view through July 31. She talks about the exhibition as a whole and shares the fascinating story of her Dutch-Indonesian heritage, explaining how its cultural traditions have significantly influenced her work.

An artist reception will be held on Sunday, July 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, June 29 — Friday, July 31
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd.)

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTennessee Craft SouthwestGallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton