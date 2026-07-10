Gallery 1091 presents the Tennessee Fine Craft Showcase

This month, WKNO's Gallery 1091 spotlights Tennessee Craft Southwest, celebrating the local fine craft movement and Tennessee's rich handmade heritage.

Fiber artist Felicitas Sloves joined Kacky Walton to discuss the Tennessee Fine Craft Showcase, on view through July 31. She talks about the exhibition as a whole and shares the fascinating story of her Dutch-Indonesian heritage, explaining how its cultural traditions have significantly influenced her work.

An artist reception will be held on Sunday, July 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.