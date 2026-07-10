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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Hayden Hooper and Maggie Dinstuhl on representing Memphis at the Jimmy Awards

By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 10, 2026 at 10:07 AM CDT

The 17th Annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards were presented on Thursday, May 28.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Hayden Hooper, winner of the Lead Actor Award, and Maggie Dinstuhl, winner of the Lead Actress Award. Both recent graduates of Collierville High School earned the honors for their performances in "Water for Elephants."

They discussed their trip to New York to participate in "The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®" (known as the Jimmy Awards®) on Monday, June 22, their experience performing in a tribute celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Chicago" on Broadway, and their hopes for the future in theatre.

Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsOrpheum Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass