Hayden Hooper and Maggie Dinstuhl on representing Memphis at the Jimmy Awards

The 17th Annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards were presented on Thursday, May 28.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Hayden Hooper, winner of the Lead Actor Award, and Maggie Dinstuhl, winner of the Lead Actress Award. Both recent graduates of Collierville High School earned the honors for their performances in "Water for Elephants."

They discussed their trip to New York to participate in "The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®" (known as the Jimmy Awards®) on Monday, June 22, their experience performing in a tribute celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Chicago" on Broadway, and their hopes for the future in theatre.

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