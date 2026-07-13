Courtney Oliver discusses the world premiere of "Your Romeo"

Playhouse on the Square began its 58th season with the world premiere of "Your Romeo," winner of the 2025-2026 New Works Playwriting Competition.

Director Courtney Oliver joined Kacky Walton to talk about Shualee Cook's play, which is the true story of superstar actress Charlotte Cushman and writer Matilda "Max" Hays. In 1847, the couple was a sensation playing Romeo and Juliet while carrying on their own romance offstage. When their relationship meets an explosive end, Max takes the unheard-of step of suing Charlotte for alimony, forcing a final confrontation in which they must come to terms with what moving on may cost them.