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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Courtney Oliver discusses the world premiere of "Your Romeo"

By Kacky Walton
Published July 13, 2026 at 8:27 AM CDT

Playhouse on the Square began its 58th season with the world premiere of "Your Romeo," winner of the 2025-2026 New Works Playwriting Competition.

Director Courtney Oliver joined Kacky Walton to talk about Shualee Cook's play, which is the true story of superstar actress Charlotte Cushman and writer Matilda "Max" Hays. In 1847, the couple was a sensation playing Romeo and Juliet while carrying on their own romance offstage. When their relationship meets an explosive end, Max takes the unheard-of step of suing Charlotte for alimony, forcing a final confrontation in which they must come to terms with what moving on may cost them.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, July 10 — Sunday, July 26 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@TheSquare (2085 Monroe Ave)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsPlayhouse on the SquareTheatreWorks@TheSquareNewWorks@The Works
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton