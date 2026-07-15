Tony Isbell and Adam Remsen preview Quark Theatre’s 2026–2027 season

Staying true to its mission of presenting small plays about big ideas, Quark Theatre has announced its 2026-2027 season.

Co-founders Tony Isbell and Adam Remsen joined Kacky Walton to discuss the four productions coming to Quark's new home at TheatreWorks@TheSquare. The season includes a musical described as "a witty homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries," a Pulitzer Prize finalist called "Samuel Beckett for the Jon Stewart generation," a cross between a ghost story and a séance that serves as "an unnerving testament to the power of the mind," and an interactive play that invites audiences to celebrate and notice the good in the world.

Kacky also talked to Remsen about his recent 12-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!"