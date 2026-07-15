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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Tony Isbell and Adam Remsen preview Quark Theatre’s 2026–2027 season

By Kacky Walton
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:27 PM CDT

Staying true to its mission of presenting small plays about big ideas, Quark Theatre has announced its 2026-2027 season.

Co-founders Tony Isbell and Adam Remsen joined Kacky Walton to discuss the four productions coming to Quark's new home at TheatreWorks@TheSquare. The season includes a musical described as "a witty homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries," a Pulitzer Prize finalist called "Samuel Beckett for the Jon Stewart generation," a cross between a ghost story and a séance that serves as "an unnerving testament to the power of the mind," and an interactive play that invites audiences to celebrate and notice the good in the world.

Kacky also talked to Remsen about his recent 12-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!"

Learn more about this announcement here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsQuark TheatreTheatreWorks@TheSquare
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton