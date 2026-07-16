© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Indie Memphis fundraiser features Robert Gordon's "Newport & The Great American Folk Dream"

By Kacky Walton
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:56 PM CDT

Indie Memphis is hosting a fundraiser at Crosstown Concourse featuring award-winning filmmaker Robert Gordon's new documentary, "Newport & The Great American Folk Dream."

The film recently celebrated its world premiere at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival and has earned critical acclaim for its use of rare archival footage and its exploration of the cultural, musical, and civil rights movements that shaped America in the 1960s. Featuring legendary artists including Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger, and Odetta, the documentary has been praised as one of the festival's standout premieres.

Indie Memphis Executive Director Alicia George joined Kacky Walton to talk about the fundraising event, and Robert Gordon discussed making a film that immerses viewers in the Newport Folk Festival experience.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, July 22
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Crosstown Theatre (1350 Concourse Ave.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCrosstown ConcourseIndie Memphis Film Festival
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton