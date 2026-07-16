Indie Memphis fundraiser features Robert Gordon's "Newport & The Great American Folk Dream"

Indie Memphis is hosting a fundraiser at Crosstown Concourse featuring award-winning filmmaker Robert Gordon's new documentary, "Newport & The Great American Folk Dream."

The film recently celebrated its world premiere at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival and has earned critical acclaim for its use of rare archival footage and its exploration of the cultural, musical, and civil rights movements that shaped America in the 1960s. Featuring legendary artists including Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger, and Odetta, the documentary has been praised as one of the festival's standout premieres.

Indie Memphis Executive Director Alicia George joined Kacky Walton to talk about the fundraising event, and Robert Gordon discussed making a film that immerses viewers in the Newport Folk Festival experience.