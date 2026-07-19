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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Made in Dixon/Hecho en Dixon showcases community creativity

By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 19, 2026 at 4:40 PM CDT

As the Dixon Gallery & Gardens celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the Education Department presents another "Made in Dixon/Hecho en Dixon" exhibition running through Sunday, September 6, in the Interactive Gallery.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Director of Education Margarita Sandino and Assistant Director of Education Christan Allen about the exhibition, which features works created by participants in the 20 different groups that take part in the Dixon's educational programs.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, July 19 — Sunday, September 6 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave.)
Learn more about this exhibition here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass