Made in Dixon/Hecho en Dixon showcases community creativity

As the Dixon Gallery & Gardens celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the Education Department presents another "Made in Dixon/Hecho en Dixon" exhibition running through Sunday, September 6, in the Interactive Gallery.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Director of Education Margarita Sandino and Assistant Director of Education Christan Allen about the exhibition, which features works created by participants in the 20 different groups that take part in the Dixon's educational programs.