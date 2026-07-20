© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

MCMS's upcoming 38th season features acclaimed artists and rising talent

By Kacky Walton
Published July 20, 2026 at 12:33 PM CDT

For nearly four decades, the Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) has presented concerts in an intimate setting where the music speaks directly, with every note, phrase, and gesture creating a dialogue between performers and audience.

When founder Marsha Evans stepped down as Artistic Director in 2024, she passed the baton to Steinway artist Victor Santiago Asunción, whose first season at the helm proved to be a success.

Asunción joined Kacky Walton to discuss the Society’s 38th season, which begins in September and features internationally acclaimed artists with whom he has shared the stage, along with rising musicians whose careers are gaining momentum.

Learn more here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton