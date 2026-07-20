MCMS's upcoming 38th season features acclaimed artists and rising talent

For nearly four decades, the Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) has presented concerts in an intimate setting where the music speaks directly, with every note, phrase, and gesture creating a dialogue between performers and audience.

When founder Marsha Evans stepped down as Artistic Director in 2024, she passed the baton to Steinway artist Victor Santiago Asunción, whose first season at the helm proved to be a success.

Asunción joined Kacky Walton to discuss the Society’s 38th season, which begins in September and features internationally acclaimed artists with whom he has shared the stage, along with rising musicians whose careers are gaining momentum.

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