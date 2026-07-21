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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

White Rabbit Red Rabbit | LoneTree Live

By Kacky Walton
Published July 21, 2026 at 9:15 AM CDT

The adventurous theatre company Lone Tree Live presents the internationally acclaimed theatrical experience "White Rabbit Red Rabbit," a production with no director, no rehearsals, and a sealed script whose contents remain secret until it is opened onstage by a lone actor.

Executive Producer Julia Hinson joined Kacky Walton to discuss the production, describing what unfolds as an unrepeatable experience that is spontaneous, intimate, disarming, often funny, sometimes unsettling, and always deeply human.

This benefit production runs Friday, July 24, through Saturday, August 1, at the Woodruff-Fontaine House, a setting that heightens the intimacy and places audience and performer in rare proximity to a performance that will never happen in quite the same way again.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, July 24 — Saturday, August 1
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Woodruff-Fontaine House (680 Adams Ave)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsLoneTree Live Theatre Company
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton