White Rabbit Red Rabbit | LoneTree Live

The adventurous theatre company Lone Tree Live presents the internationally acclaimed theatrical experience "White Rabbit Red Rabbit," a production with no director, no rehearsals, and a sealed script whose contents remain secret until it is opened onstage by a lone actor.

Executive Producer Julia Hinson joined Kacky Walton to discuss the production, describing what unfolds as an unrepeatable experience that is spontaneous, intimate, disarming, often funny, sometimes unsettling, and always deeply human.

This benefit production runs Friday, July 24, through Saturday, August 1, at the Woodruff-Fontaine House, a setting that heightens the intimacy and places audience and performer in rare proximity to a performance that will never happen in quite the same way again.