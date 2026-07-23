Suzy Hendrix and Bailey James preview "Illuminate"

Acclaimed glass artist Suzy Hendrix's new show, "Illuminate," will be on view at ANF Architects.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Suzy Hendrix and Bailey James from ANF about the new show, glass techniques including dalle de verre, the importance of light when looking at glass art, and more.

Opening Reception:

Date: Friday, July 24 — Thursday, August 20

Time: 5:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Location: ANF Architects (1500 Union Ave.)

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On Display:

Date: Friday, July 24 — Thursday, August 20

Location: ANF Architects (1500 Union Ave.)