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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Suzy Hendrix and Bailey James preview "Illuminate"

By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 23, 2026 at 6:39 PM CDT

Acclaimed glass artist Suzy Hendrix's new show, "Illuminate," will be on view at ANF Architects.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Suzy Hendrix and Bailey James from ANF about the new show, glass techniques including dalle de verre, the importance of light when looking at glass art, and more.

Opening Reception:

Date: Friday, July 24 — Thursday, August 20
Time: 5:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.
Location: ANF Architects (1500 Union Ave.)

Learn more about this event here >

On Display:

Date: Friday, July 24 — Thursday, August 20
Location: ANF Architects (1500 Union Ave.)

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsANF Architects
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass