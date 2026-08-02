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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

New season coming to Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 2, 2026 at 3:00 PM CDT

Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (BPACC) has announced its new season, beginning in September with Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) performing "Love's Labour's Lost" outside by the lake.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Director Michael Bollinger in the first of a two-part look at the new season, featuring performances by rock icon John Waite, breakout country newcomers Brittney Spencer and Hannah Harper, family shows "Super Scientific Circus" and "Matilda the Musical," and more.

Love's Labour's Lost:
Date: Friday, September 25
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd.)
Learn more about this event here >

John Waite:
Date: Friday, October 9
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd.)
Get ticket information >

Brittney Spencer:
Date: Saturday, October 17
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd.)
Get ticket information >

Super Scientific Circus:
Date: Saturday, October 31
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd.)
Get ticket information >

Hannah Harper:
Date: Saturday, November 14 (times vary)
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd.)
Get ticket information: 2:00 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Matilda the Musical:
Date: Friday, December 4 — Sunday, December 6 (times vary)
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd.)
Get ticket information: Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Saturday at 2:00 p.m. | Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsBartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (BPACC)Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass