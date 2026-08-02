New season coming to Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center

Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (BPACC) has announced its new season, beginning in September with Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) performing "Love's Labour's Lost" outside by the lake.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Director Michael Bollinger in the first of a two-part look at the new season, featuring performances by rock icon John Waite, breakout country newcomers Brittney Spencer and Hannah Harper, family shows "Super Scientific Circus" and "Matilda the Musical," and more.

Love's Labour's Lost:

Date: Friday, September 25

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd.)

Learn more about this event here >

John Waite:

Date: Friday, October 9

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd.)

Get ticket information >

Brittney Spencer:

Date: Saturday, October 17

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd.)

Get ticket information >

Super Scientific Circus:

Date: Saturday, October 31

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd.)

Get ticket information >

Hannah Harper:

Date: Saturday, November 14 (times vary)

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd.)

Get ticket information: 2:00 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.