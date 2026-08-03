Celebrating 100 years of Miles Davis and John Coltrane
The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents "100 Years of Miles and Coltrane" at the Ned McWherter Cultural Arts Center.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with saxophonist Mike Walton and trumpeter Jeremy Pelt about their experiences with the music of Miles Davis and John Coltrane, and about the plans for their performances at this 100th birthday concert for the two jazz icons
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, August 8
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: The Ned (314 E Main St, Jackson, TN).