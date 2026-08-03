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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Celebrating 100 years of Miles Davis and John Coltrane

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 3, 2026 at 5:15 PM CDT

The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents "100 Years of Miles and Coltrane" at the Ned McWherter Cultural Arts Center.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with saxophonist Mike Walton and trumpeter Jeremy Pelt about their experiences with the music of Miles Davis and John Coltrane, and about the plans for their performances at this 100th birthday concert for the two jazz icons

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, August 8
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: The Ned (314 E Main St, Jackson, TN).

Tags
Checking on the Arts Jazz Foundation of West TennesseeNed R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center (The Ned)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass