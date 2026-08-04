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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Fun Studio brings music and imaginative play to Memphis Botanic Garden

By Kacky Walton
Published August 4, 2026 at 5:12 PM CDT

Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG) is turning up the volume on imaginative play with the grand opening of Fun Studio, the newest interactive play space in My Big Backyard.

MBG's Family Garden Curator Natalie Brashear joined Kacky Walton to talk about the new Sun Studio-inspired play space that invites families to experiment with music and let their creativity shine.

Musician Jeff Hulett joined the conversation to talk about playing in the Fun Studio Band, which will entertain the crowd during "My Big Backyard Jam Session," the opening celebration for Fun Studio.

Event Details, My Big Backyard Jam Session:
Date: August 8
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Road)
Click here to learn more >

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Checking on the Arts Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton