Fun Studio brings music and imaginative play to Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG) is turning up the volume on imaginative play with the grand opening of Fun Studio, the newest interactive play space in My Big Backyard.

MBG's Family Garden Curator Natalie Brashear joined Kacky Walton to talk about the new Sun Studio-inspired play space that invites families to experiment with music and let their creativity shine.

Musician Jeff Hulett joined the conversation to talk about playing in the Fun Studio Band, which will entertain the crowd during "My Big Backyard Jam Session," the opening celebration for Fun Studio.