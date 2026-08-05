Works by Linda Clark | Gallery 1091

WKNO's Gallery 1091 is featuring work by Linda Clark through August 27.

The artist spoke with Kacky Walton about how she unexpectedly developed an interest in painting, her favorite mediums, how she chooses her subjects, and what inspires her to pick up a paintbrush.

Linda's Artist Reception is Saturday, August 8, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.