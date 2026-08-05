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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Works by Linda Clark | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published August 5, 2026 at 7:10 PM CDT

WKNO's Gallery 1091 is featuring work by Linda Clark through August 27.

The artist spoke with Kacky Walton about how she unexpectedly developed an interest in painting, her favorite mediums, how she chooses her subjects, and what inspires her to pick up a paintbrush.

Linda's Artist Reception is Saturday, August 8, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Exhibit Details:
Date: Monday, August 3 — Thursday, August 27
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd.)
Learn more about this exhibit here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton