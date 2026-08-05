Works by Linda Clark | Gallery 1091
WKNO's Gallery 1091 is featuring work by Linda Clark through August 27.
The artist spoke with Kacky Walton about how she unexpectedly developed an interest in painting, her favorite mediums, how she chooses her subjects, and what inspires her to pick up a paintbrush.
Linda's Artist Reception is Saturday, August 8, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Exhibit Details:
Date: Monday, August 3 — Thursday, August 27
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd.)
Learn more about this exhibit here >