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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Metal Museum celebrates grand opening of new Overton Park location

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:00 PM CDT

After a long renovation process, the Metal Museum is officially opening its new location in Overton Park with two days of festivities, beginning with Metal Night at the Overton Park Shell, followed by the museum's Grand Opening Celebration.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Metal Museum Communications Director Kayla Wright about the festivities, including a full day of exhibitions, live demonstrations, live music, food, and more.

Metal Night:
Date: Friday, September 4
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Ave.)
Get ticket information >

Grand Opening Day:
Date: Saturday, September 5
Time: 12:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: Metal Museum (1930 Poplar Ave.)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsMetal MuseumOverton Park Shell
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass