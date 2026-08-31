Metal Museum celebrates grand opening of new Overton Park location

After a long renovation process, the Metal Museum is officially opening its new location in Overton Park with two days of festivities, beginning with Metal Night at the Overton Park Shell, followed by the museum's Grand Opening Celebration.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Metal Museum Communications Director Kayla Wright about the festivities, including a full day of exhibitions, live demonstrations, live music, food, and more.

Metal Night:

Date: Friday, September 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Ave.)

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