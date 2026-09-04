Shell Yeah! Benefit Series presents Booker T. Jones
The Overton Park Shell is celebrating 90 years of bringing outstanding musical artists to its historic stage with a series of events.
Jeff Hulett talked with Kacky Walton about the Shell-ebration, which kicks off with Memphis legend Booker T. Jones performing a ticketed Shell Yeah! Benefit Series show, followed by a weekend of free concerts celebrating 90 years of musical memories with a stellar roster of Memphis’s finest musicians.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 10 — Sunday, September 13
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Ave)
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