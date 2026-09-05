Anwesha Biswas brings "Of Forests & Florals" to Memphis Botanic Garden

This September, the Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG) is featuring "Of Forests & Florals: Anwesha Biswas Art Exhibit" in the Visitors Center Gallery.

Growing up in the Himalayas, the artist was surrounded by flowers and nature, which remained a source of inspiration and delight. Biswas joined Kacky Walton to talk about starting her art journey in Chicago, her technique, scenes captured during her travels, and how her creativity is now sparked by the scenic beauty of Tennessee.