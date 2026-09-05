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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Anwesha Biswas brings "Of Forests & Florals" to Memphis Botanic Garden

By Kacky Walton
Published September 5, 2026 at 11:59 AM CDT

This September, the Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG) is featuring "Of Forests & Florals: Anwesha Biswas Art Exhibit" in the Visitors Center Gallery.

Growing up in the Himalayas, the artist was surrounded by flowers and nature, which remained a source of inspiration and delight. Biswas joined Kacky Walton to talk about starting her art journey in Chicago, her technique, scenes captured during her travels, and how her creativity is now sparked by the scenic beauty of Tennessee.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, September 1 — Wednesday, September 30 (times vary)
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Learn more here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Botanic Garden (MBG)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton