Artists' Link Autumn Showcase comes to Gallery 1091

WKNO's Gallery 1091 is hosting the Artists' Link Autumn Showcase by Artists' Link Memphis, on view now through Tuesday, September 29, at the WKNO Digital Media Center.

The group's new president, Barbara Lemaire, joined Kacky Walton to talk about the variety of mediums featured in the exhibit, the support and encouragement Artists' Link members provide one another, and, as a transplant to Memphis, how she is embracing the blues and BBQ in her new adopted home.

An artist reception will be held Sunday, September 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.