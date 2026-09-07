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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Artists' Link Autumn Showcase comes to Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published September 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

WKNO's Gallery 1091 is hosting the Artists' Link Autumn Showcase by Artists' Link Memphis, on view now through Tuesday, September 29, at the WKNO Digital Media Center.

The group's new president, Barbara Lemaire, joined Kacky Walton to talk about the variety of mediums featured in the exhibit, the support and encouragement Artists' Link members provide one another, and, as a transplant to Memphis, how she is embracing the blues and BBQ in her new adopted home.

An artist reception will be held Sunday, September 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Exhibition Details:
Date: Tuesday, September 1 — Tuesday, September 29
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd.)
Learn more about this exhibition here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsWKNO's Gallery 1091Artists' Link Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton