Jimmy Crosthwaite brings "Medallions, Magic, and Micro-Worlds" to The Circuit Playhouse

At 81, Jimmy Crosthwaite says his art is still evolving. The beloved sculptor, musician, and puppeteer joined Kacky Walton to talk about "Medallions, Magic, and Micro-Worlds," his current exhibition at The Circuit Playhouse.

Crosthwaite says his "puppetry and artwork have always been somewhat separate...although elements of one will occasionally brush against the other. My Zen Chimes could be considered abstract marionettes."

In addition to his Zen Chimes, Crosthwaite talks about his mazes, his recent interest in using beeswax to create bas-relief pieces, and his upcoming performance celebrating the Overton Park Shell's 90th anniversary.