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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Jimmy Crosthwaite brings "Medallions, Magic, and Micro-Worlds" to The Circuit Playhouse

By Kacky Walton
Published September 7, 2026 at 3:00 PM CDT

At 81, Jimmy Crosthwaite says his art is still evolving. The beloved sculptor, musician, and puppeteer joined Kacky Walton to talk about "Medallions, Magic, and Micro-Worlds," his current exhibition at The Circuit Playhouse.

Crosthwaite says his "puppetry and artwork have always been somewhat separate...although elements of one will occasionally brush against the other. My Zen Chimes could be considered abstract marionettes."

In addition to his Zen Chimes, Crosthwaite talks about his mazes, his recent interest in using beeswax to create bas-relief pieces, and his upcoming performance celebrating the Overton Park Shell's 90th anniversary.

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Checking on the Arts The Circuit Playhouse
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton