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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Central Gardens celebrates 50 years of its Home and Garden Tour

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 9, 2026 at 3:08 PM CDT

The 50th Annual Central Gardens Home and Garden Tour is Sunday, September 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., starting at the Hospitality Center at Belvedere Blvd. and Central Ave.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Cathy Ferguson, Chairperson of the 50th Annual Home Tour, about this year's tour, featuring eight grand, estate-sized residences in the heart of the neighborhood along Belvedere Blvd., Central Ave., and Harbert Ave. Many are rarely, if ever, open to the public.

This year's tour also features Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, plus live music from local musicians and food trucks.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, September 13
Time: 1:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. (locations vary)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCentral Gardens AssociationGrace-St. Luke's Episcopal ChurchImmaculate Conception Cathedral
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass