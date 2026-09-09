Central Gardens celebrates 50 years of its Home and Garden Tour

The 50th Annual Central Gardens Home and Garden Tour is Sunday, September 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., starting at the Hospitality Center at Belvedere Blvd. and Central Ave.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Cathy Ferguson, Chairperson of the 50th Annual Home Tour, about this year's tour, featuring eight grand, estate-sized residences in the heart of the neighborhood along Belvedere Blvd., Central Ave., and Harbert Ave. Many are rarely, if ever, open to the public.

This year's tour also features Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, plus live music from local musicians and food trucks.