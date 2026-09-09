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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Cazateatro celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with "Theatre in the Park"

By Kacky Walton
Published September 9, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT

Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15, and Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG) is celebrating with "Theatre in the Park," a free family event held at four Memphis parks from Saturday, September 12, through Saturday, October 10.

CBTG's Co-founder and Artistic Director Mónica Sánchez and Interim Executive Director Lawrence Blackwell joined Kacky Walton to discuss "The Ant & Mr. Q," an original, family-friendly production performed in English and Spanish.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, September 12 — Saturday, October 10
Time: 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. (locations vary)
Learn more here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton