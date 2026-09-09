Cazateatro celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with "Theatre in the Park"
Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15, and Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG) is celebrating with "Theatre in the Park," a free family event held at four Memphis parks from Saturday, September 12, through Saturday, October 10.
CBTG's Co-founder and Artistic Director Mónica Sánchez and Interim Executive Director Lawrence Blackwell joined Kacky Walton to discuss "The Ant & Mr. Q," an original, family-friendly production performed in English and Spanish.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, September 12 — Saturday, October 10
Time: 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. (locations vary)
Learn more here >