Music, mystery, and magic take the stage at the Halloran Centre

The season continues at the Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts & Education in downtown Memphis with the return of two very popular series: Soulful Murder Mysteries by Princeton James Productions and the Memphis Songwriters Series, hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Centre Programming Jennifer McGrath about the returning series, "Heart & Soul of Magic," featuring Ran'D Shine and The Spellbinder, as well as ongoing and upcoming education and community engagement programs.

Memphis Songwriters Series hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart:

Date: Thursday, September 17

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts and Education (225 S. Main St.)

Learn more here >

Back to the 90s: A Soulful Murder Mystery Experience:

Date: Sunday, October 4 (times vary)

Location: Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts and Education (225 S. Main St.)

Get ticket information >