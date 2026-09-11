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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Music, mystery, and magic take the stage at the Halloran Centre

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 11, 2026 at 11:58 AM CDT

The season continues at the Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts & Education in downtown Memphis with the return of two very popular series: Soulful Murder Mysteries by Princeton James Productions and the Memphis Songwriters Series, hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Centre Programming Jennifer McGrath about the returning series, "Heart & Soul of Magic," featuring Ran'D Shine and The Spellbinder, as well as ongoing and upcoming education and community engagement programs.

Memphis Songwriters Series hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart:
Date: Thursday, September 17
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts and Education (225 S. Main St.)
Learn more here >

Back to the 90s: A Soulful Murder Mystery Experience:
Date: Sunday, October 4 (times vary)
Location: Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts and Education (225 S. Main St.)
Get ticket information >

The Heart & Soul of Magic:
Date: Saturday, October 17
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts and Education (225 S. Main St.)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsHalloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass