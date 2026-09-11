Tony Isbell discusses "An Enemy of the People"

Henrik Ibsen's "An Enemy of the People" is a powerful drama that explores truth, integrity, and the cost of standing alone.

Director Tony Isbell joined Kacky Walton to discuss Amy Herzog's "boldly revamped" (NY Times) adaptation, which follows a doctor who discovers his town's spa is contaminated with dangerous bacteria. He expects public praise, but instead faces fierce opposition and must choose between standing up for the truth and keeping his place in the community. Tense, thought-provoking, and strikingly relevant, this classic story challenges audiences to question the nature of conformity and the price of telling the truth.