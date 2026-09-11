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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Tony Isbell discusses "An Enemy of the People"

By Kacky Walton
Published September 11, 2026 at 6:29 PM CDT

Henrik Ibsen's "An Enemy of the People" is a powerful drama that explores truth, integrity, and the cost of standing alone.

Director Tony Isbell joined Kacky Walton to discuss Amy Herzog's "boldly revamped" (NY Times) adaptation, which follows a doctor who discovers his town's spa is contaminated with dangerous bacteria. He expects public praise, but instead faces fierce opposition and must choose between standing up for the truth and keeping his place in the community. Tense, thought-provoking, and strikingly relevant, this classic story challenges audiences to question the nature of conformity and the price of telling the truth.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 11 — Sunday, October 4 (times vary)
Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 Cooper St.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsPlayhouse on the SquareThe Circuit Playhouse
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton