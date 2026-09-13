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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Cindi Younker discusses BoDeans opening Buckman's 29th season

By Kacky Walton
Published September 13, 2026 at 3:24 PM CDT

The legendary roots rock band BoDeans have embarked on a nationwide 40th Anniversary Tour that celebrates a remarkable legacy, featuring iconic hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites that have resonated with audiences for generations.

Cindi Younker, Director of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, joined Kacky Walton to announce that BoDeans are launching the venue's 29th season with a concert. They chat about the band and listen to some of the music that helped build BoDeans' devoted following, including the beloved anthem "Closer to Free," which became a cultural phenomenon as the theme song for the hit television series "Party of Five."

Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 18
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd.)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsBuckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton