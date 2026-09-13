Cindi Younker discusses BoDeans opening Buckman's 29th season

The legendary roots rock band BoDeans have embarked on a nationwide 40th Anniversary Tour that celebrates a remarkable legacy, featuring iconic hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites that have resonated with audiences for generations.

Cindi Younker, Director of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, joined Kacky Walton to announce that BoDeans are launching the venue's 29th season with a concert. They chat about the band and listen to some of the music that helped build BoDeans' devoted following, including the beloved anthem "Closer to Free," which became a cultural phenomenon as the theme song for the hit television series "Party of Five."