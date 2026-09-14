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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Albertine Cinémathèque French Film Festival returns to Rhodes College

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 14, 2026 at 6:12 PM CDT

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dr. Laura Loth, director of the Albertine Cinémathèque French Film Festival and associate professor of French and Francophone Studies at Rhodes College. Loth talked about this year's festival, which features five new French films and one classic, Jean-Luc Godard's iconic "Breathless," and explores six interconnected ways of asking what it means to belong in today's world.

The festival is co-curated by Dr. Loth's students in her "What Is French Cinema?" course at Rhodes and includes opening and closing receptions, plus Q&A sessions after each film.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, September 15 — Friday, October 2 (times vary)
Location: Blount Auditorium at Rhodes College (2000 North Pkwy.)
Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsRhodes College
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass