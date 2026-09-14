Albertine Cinémathèque French Film Festival returns to Rhodes College

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dr. Laura Loth, director of the Albertine Cinémathèque French Film Festival and associate professor of French and Francophone Studies at Rhodes College. Loth talked about this year's festival, which features five new French films and one classic, Jean-Luc Godard's iconic "Breathless," and explores six interconnected ways of asking what it means to belong in today's world.

The festival is co-curated by Dr. Loth's students in her "What Is French Cinema?" course at Rhodes and includes opening and closing receptions, plus Q&A sessions after each film.