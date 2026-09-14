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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"Million Dollar Quartet" comes to Creative Aging Mid-South's Concert Series

By Kacky Walton
Published September 14, 2026 at 12:14 PM CDT

The next offering in Creative Aging's Concert Series is an evening preview of Theatre Memphis' production of "Million Dollar Quartet."

Executive Director Claire Rutkauskas and Director of Programs Slade Kyle joined Kacky Walton to talk about the electrifying, Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the true story of the once-in-a-lifetime night when four future legends, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley, gathered at Sun Studio for a recording session that became one of the most famous jam sessions in rock 'n' roll history.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, October 14
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCreative Aging Mid-SouthTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton