"Million Dollar Quartet" comes to Creative Aging Mid-South's Concert Series

The next offering in Creative Aging's Concert Series is an evening preview of Theatre Memphis' production of "Million Dollar Quartet."

Executive Director Claire Rutkauskas and Director of Programs Slade Kyle joined Kacky Walton to talk about the electrifying, Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the true story of the once-in-a-lifetime night when four future legends, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley, gathered at Sun Studio for a recording session that became one of the most famous jam sessions in rock 'n' roll history.