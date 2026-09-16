"Twelfth Night" brings Shakespearean comedy to Theatre Memphis

"Twelfth Night" is widely considered one of William Shakespeare's most influential and acclaimed comedies. A masterclass in gender-bending antics, clever wordplay, and bittersweet revelry, the play comes to Theatre Memphis Friday, September 18 through Sunday, October 4.

Director John Maness joined Kacky Walton to talk about this classic story of deceit, charm, mistaken identity, and misdirected amorous attraction.