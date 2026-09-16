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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"Twelfth Night" brings Shakespearean comedy to Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published September 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM CDT

"Twelfth Night" is widely considered one of William Shakespeare's most influential and acclaimed comedies. A masterclass in gender-bending antics, clever wordplay, and bittersweet revelry, the play comes to Theatre Memphis Friday, September 18 through Sunday, October 4.

Director John Maness joined Kacky Walton to talk about this classic story of deceit, charm, mistaken identity, and misdirected amorous attraction.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 18 — Sunday, October 4 
Location: Next Stage at Theatre of Memphis (630 Perkins Extd.)
Learn more >

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Checking on the Arts Theatre MemphisLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton