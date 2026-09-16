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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Up in Arms Collective presents "Response 6"

By Kacky Walton
Published September 16, 2026 at 9:30 AM CDT

Up in Arms Collective was formed in November 2016 out of a need for artists to respond to what was happening in America at the time in an open and affirming environment.

More than a dozen artists will converge at TheatreSouth at First Congo September 18 through 20 for "Response 6," creating original works that explore today's America.

Performing artists Sheri Bancroft and Rosie Cochran joined Kacky Walton to talk about how Up in Arms Collective continues to fight the good fight the best way it knows how: by making art.

Funds raised will benefit Mid-South Immigration Advocates, OUTMemphis, and Planned Parenthood.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 18 — Sunday, September 20 
Location: First Congregational Church (1000 S. Cooper Street)
Learn more >

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Checking on the Arts TheatreSouthFirst Congregational ChurchLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton