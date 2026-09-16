Up in Arms Collective presents "Response 6"

Up in Arms Collective was formed in November 2016 out of a need for artists to respond to what was happening in America at the time in an open and affirming environment.

More than a dozen artists will converge at TheatreSouth at First Congo September 18 through 20 for "Response 6," creating original works that explore today's America.

Performing artists Sheri Bancroft and Rosie Cochran joined Kacky Walton to talk about how Up in Arms Collective continues to fight the good fight the best way it knows how: by making art.

Funds raised will benefit Mid-South Immigration Advocates, OUTMemphis, and Planned Parenthood.