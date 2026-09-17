Memphis Symphony Orchestra's 75th anniversary season opener

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra's 75th anniversary season begins Saturday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis, with a second performance Sunday, September 20, at 2:30 p.m. at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody about the first Masterworks series concert of the season, featuring Memphis-themed music by local composer Robert Patterson, Mason Bates' "Cello Concerto," and Tchaikovsky's iconic "Symphony No. 4."

The concert will air live on WKNO 91.1 Saturday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m. and repeat Friday, September 25, at noon.