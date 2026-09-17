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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Memphis Symphony Orchestra's 75th anniversary season opener

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 17, 2026 at 4:38 PM CDT

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra's 75th anniversary season begins Saturday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis, with a second performance Sunday, September 20, at 2:30 p.m. at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody about the first Masterworks series concert of the season, featuring Memphis-themed music by local composer Robert Patterson, Mason Bates' "Cello Concerto," and Tchaikovsky's iconic "Symphony No. 4."

The concert will air live on WKNO 91.1 Saturday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m. and repeat Friday, September 25, at noon.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)Cannon Center for the Performing ArtsScheidt Family Performing Arts CenterUniversity of Memphis (UofM)
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass