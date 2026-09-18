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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Art for Jobs showcases Memphis artists while supporting Advance Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:01 PM CDT

Advance Memphis provides job readiness and financial literacy education to adults in South Memphis, helping break cycles of unemployment, establish economic stability, reconcile relationships, and restore dignity through knowledge, resources, and skills.

Marketing and Grants Manager Jacob Steimer joined Kacky Walton to talk about the nonprofit's 16th annual Art for Jobs fundraiser on Thursday, September 24, where attendees can browse and buy original work from more than 100 Memphis artists.

Featured artist Noelle Holler joined the conversation to talk about her contemporary realist paintings of wildlife, landscapes, and portraits, inspired by her love of travel and nature.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 24 
Time: 5:30 p.m. (start), 6:30 p.m. (art goes on sale, in person), 7:30 p.m. (event ends, online sale begins)
Location: 575 Suzette Street
Learn more >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsAdvance Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton