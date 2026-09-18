Art for Jobs showcases Memphis artists while supporting Advance Memphis

Advance Memphis provides job readiness and financial literacy education to adults in South Memphis, helping break cycles of unemployment, establish economic stability, reconcile relationships, and restore dignity through knowledge, resources, and skills.

Marketing and Grants Manager Jacob Steimer joined Kacky Walton to talk about the nonprofit's 16th annual Art for Jobs fundraiser on Thursday, September 24, where attendees can browse and buy original work from more than 100 Memphis artists.

Featured artist Noelle Holler joined the conversation to talk about her contemporary realist paintings of wildlife, landscapes, and portraits, inspired by her love of travel and nature.